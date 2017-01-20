Toggle navigation
WGCI-FM - Chicago's #1 for Hip-Hop & R&B
WGCI-FM - Chicago's #1 for Hip-Hop & R&B
Chicago Morning Takeover
Frankie Robinson
Tone Kapone
DJ MoonDawg
#HomeTurf
Jamal Smallz
DJ Hot Sauce
Trey White
Dani D
Dana Divine
Celebs and their Animal Doppelgangers
Enter for a chance to win Free Movie Tickets from Atom Tickets!
38 Musicians With Donald Trump's Hair
Tone Kapone LIVE from Illinois Hammer, Attorney Bradley Dworkin
Win Your Way To Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Kehlani in the WGCI Sprite Lounge
The $500 Takeover
previous
next
On-Air Now
6pm - 10pm
Big Sean Remembers First Trip To SNL
TWITTER FINGERS: Chrissy Teigen Ditches John Legend's Sundance Performance
PHOTOS: Women's Marches Around the United States
POWER TO THE WOMEN
Big Sean Talks about his musical journey!
Women's Marches Around the World (PHOTOS)
LIVE STREAM: Women's March on Washington
PHOTOS: The Best Moments From Inauguration Day
Trump quotes Bane's speech during his inauguration!? lol
JAY-Z - Roc Boys one of my favorite joints
Producer Ramsay Tha Great Claims He Was Jumped By Chief Keef! Y'all Can Say...
Cuba Gooding Jr. Files for Divorce
