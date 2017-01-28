WGCI-FM - Chicago's #1 for Hip-Hop & R&B
WGCI-FM - Chicago's #1 for Hip-Hop & R&B

On-Air Now

Azealia Banks & Rihanna Feud Over Immigrants And Muslims

Azealia Banks Comes For Rihanna... Takes ANOTHER L

Azealia Banks Comes For Rihanna... Takes ANOTHER L

Dad Beats Up Kid For Asking His Daughter To Twerk!

No! It looks like Tamron Hall and Al Roker will no longer have a show together!

Mary Mary Singer shows support for President Donald Trump

INTERVIEW: NYU Student Tells Us What He Learned In Migos' Culture Class

TRUMP: 500000 LEGAL US RESIDENTS BLOCKD BY TRAVL BAN

There’s a Petition to Have Migos Replace Lady Gaga for Super Bowl Halftime...

Uh-oh Jerry Seinfeld In Trouble Over Black Lives Matter

Stevie J Still Owes $1.3 Million in Child Support

Robin Thicke Backs Out Of NHL All Star Game Honoring His Dad, Alan Thicke

x

title

Content Goes Here

*
Outbrain Pixel